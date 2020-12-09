National
iPhone 11 users may be eligible for free screen replacement from Apple. What to know
If you use an iPhone 11, Apple may give you a free screen replacement.
The tech giant said a “small percentage” of iPhone 11 screens may stop responding to touch due to a problem with the display module. The affected iPhones were manufactured between Nov. 2019 and May 2020, Apple said Friday.
If your iPhone 11 isn’t responding to touch, you can enter your phone’s serial number here to see if you’re eligible for a free screen replacement.
Find your serial number on the phone by going to Settings, choosing General then About.
If your iPhone 11 is eligible a new screen, make an appointment at either an Apple retail store or authorized service provider. The service provider will inspect your phone to make sure it’s eligible, Apple said.
You can also contact Apple support to mail in your phone to the repair center. Be sure to back up your iPhone before taking or sending it in.
If you were having touch issues with your iPhone 11 and already paid to have it repaired, you can contact Apple here about getting a refund, the company.
No other iPhone models are eligible for the free screen replacement.
The Apple iPhone 11 was released in Sept. 2019 and was praised for its dual cameras and crisp video.
Comments