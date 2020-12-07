Yes, it’s that cold: Watch this Utah waterfall freeze right before your eyes

It was so cold in Utah that a waterfall started to freeze over, video shows.

Captured between the state’s iconic red rock formations, ice crept up the sides of a waterfall, video taken by a photographer who runs a Facebook page called the Light Explorer showed.

The Kanarra Falls were starting to partially freeze. Temperatures dropped below 15 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, according to Storyful.

“The beautiful Upper Kanarra Falls this morning,” the photographer wrote on Facebook. “Was hard to get here with all the ice, but totally worth it.”

Lakes and ponds regularly freeze during the winter months, but it’s rarer to see a frozen waterfall because the water is constantly flowing.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Because the moving water is constantly mixing, the entire waterfall will cool uniformly, so it will take far longer for any noticeable change of state compared with still water under the same conditions,” How It Works reported.

When it gets cold enough, however, the heat effect of the flowing water becomes so low that the motion can’t stop ice from forming, according to BBC’s Science Focus.