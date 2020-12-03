Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

What were the most downloaded apps of 2020? Number one didn’t make top 20 last year

Apple’s most downloaded app of 2020 reflects a pandemic year.

The tech giant released its list of the year’s most downloaded free apps on Wednesday, and video conferencing software Zoom nabbed the top spot — despite not breaking into the top 20 in 2019.

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom use surged as schools, colleges and workplaces took their operations online. In April, Zoom said more than 300 million people were participating in video meetings on the platform each day.

Zoom also made an effort to ease the transition toward virtual gatherings, dropping its time limit for free calls on holidays including Mother’s Day and Thanksgiving to make it easier for families to celebrate safely.

Ranked second was social networking platform TikTok — up from the No. 4 spot in 2019 — which passed an estimated 2 billion downloads globally in April as stay-home orders cropped up across the U.S., according to analysis from Sensor Tower.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rounding out the top five were Disney+, YouTube (which ranked first in 2019) and Instagram.

Here’s the full list of the most downloaded free apps in 2020:

  1. Zoom
  2. TikTok
  3. Disney+
  4. YouTube
  5. Instagram
  6. Facebook
  7. Snapchat
  8. Messenger
  9. Gmail
  10. Cash App
  11. Amazon Shopping
  12. Netflix
  13. Google Maps
  14. DoorDash
  15. Spotify
  16. WhatsApp
  17. Venmo
  18. Google
  19. Google Meet

Apps including Uber, Hulu, Bitmoji and Face App ranked in the top 20 in 2019, but didn’t make this year’s list.

Apple also unveiled its list of the most downloaded paid apps for the year. Here are the top five:

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
  1. TouchRetouch
  2. Procreate Pocket
  3. Facetune
  4. HotSchedules
  5. AutoSleep
Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Dawson White
Dawson covers goings-on across the central region, from breaking to bizarre. She has an MSt from the University of Cambridge and lives in Kansas City.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service