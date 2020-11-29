Macon Telegraph Logo
Public health alert about samosas that went to three of the four most populous states

The USDA issued a public health alert about a year’s worth of samosas for a packaging error that created a possibly serious food allergy situation.

Taza Chicken Samosas, Taza Beef Samosas, South Asian Food Chicken Samosas and South Asian Food Beef Samosas with best by dates of Nov. 11, 2020 through Nov. 11, 2021 might have milk. Their packaging doesn’t include milk among the ingredients or the allergens listed.

For people with a milk allergy, this can be a problem ranging from serious to deadly.

The samosas went to California, New York and Texas and can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Taza Beef Samosas.JPG
Taza Beef Samosas USDA
Taza Chicken Samosas.JPG
Taza Chicken Samosas USDA

South Asian Beef Samosa.JPG
South Asian Food Beef Samosas USDA

