Need a Christmas tree? Here’s how to legally chop one down in national forests

If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas tree, it could be in a national forest.

Each year the U.S. Forest Service allows visitors to cut down trees to use for firewood or a Christmas tree, but they need a permit first.

“A memorable experience, cutting a holiday tree is a special tradition to share with family and friends while helping to maintain a healthy forest,” the government recreation website said. “For many families, venturing into the forest to cut a Christmas tree for the holidays is a treasured tradition carried on for generations, while others may just be discovering the thrill of searching for the perfect holiday centerpiece.”

Every tree cut down helps keep the forest healthy. It helps thin areas that are densely populated with “small-diameter trees,” recreation officials said.

To get a Christmas tree from a national forest, you need to get a tree permit before your visit. Most permits are issued in November, according to the Forest Service. They are typically $15.

“Determine which participating forest works best for your Christmas tree outing,” recreation officials said. “Each forest will have specific guidelines and season dates for cutting a holiday tree. Be safe and prepared. Carefully read the details and rules of your permit, and follow the Need to Know suggestions to prepare for your visit.”

You can check what forests offer Christmas tree permits here and purchase one online.