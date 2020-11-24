Teen hunter dies when gun falls over as he loads deer into truck, Arkansas agency says

A deer peers through the woods, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Marple Township, Pa. A 14-year-old Arkansas hunter was fatally shot while loading a deer into a truck with his brother, officials say. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

A teen died and his brother was injured after a gun fired a shot as they loaded a deer into their truck, Arkansas officials say.

The brothers were loading the deer into the vehicle after spending Monday hunting together in the Hartford area, about 30 miles south of Fort Smith, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

As they moved the carcass, a gun leaning against the back of the truck was knocked over and “accidentally discharged” around 5:30 p.m., officials say. The bullet went through the back of 14-year-old Newt Hodge and hit his 19-year-old brother in the shoulder.

The brothers were taken to a hospital, where Hodge was pronounced dead. His 19-year-old brother was expected to live.

This is the second hunting death in Arkansas this year, officials say.

