Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Florida company recalls 940,000 crock pots nationwide two days before Thanksgiving

Crock pots should grant the user convenience in cooking, not trips to urgent care or the emergency room. That’s why Sunbeam recalled 942,760 Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers in the United States and Canada on Tuesday.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission release: “The recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked. This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product.”

And Boca Raton-based Sunbeam knows of the lids coming detached 119 times, “resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.”

This recall covers Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, Model No. SCCPPC600-V1, with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN. You can find the date code on the bottom of the base or on one of the electrical plug prongs.

Crock-Pot 6-Quart lid directions.JPG
Directions for properly locking the lid of the Crock-Pot U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sunbeam wants consumers to stop using the crock pot in pressure cooking mode, although it can still be used for slow cooking and sautéing. For a replacement lid, contact Sunbeam at 800-323-9519, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or go to the Crock-Pot recall website.

Read Next

Read Next

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service