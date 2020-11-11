Driver stops to help dog on freeway and gets hit by oncoming semi, Texas police say

A driver who stopped to help a dog on a Texas freeway was killed by an oncoming semi, reports say.

Authorities say the driver had just hit the dog on the freeway southwest of Houston in Rosenberg when he stopped to check on the animal Wednesday morning, KTRK reported.

Then an 18-wheeler truck crashed into the man, KPRC reported. Video by the TV station shows a small car smashed by the semi.

The man, who had not been identified, died in the crash, KHOU reported.

A police spokesperson told KTRK the deaths appears to a “horrible accident” and no charges are expected.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.