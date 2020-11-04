Two suspects open fire on home while stealing anti-Trump yard sign, Ohio police say

Police are investigating after a suburban Ohio home came under gunfire overnight Wednesday while an anti-Trump sign was stolen from the front yard.

The gunfire left holes in a living room window displaying another sign reading “Dump Trump,” and two shotgun shell casings were found outside the home, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday’s election pitted Republican President Donald Trump against Democrat Joe Biden, and votes are still being counted.

There was also damage to the siding of the home, located in Green.

The homeowner told police there were at least two suspects, one who nabbed the yard sign, and a second who shot into the house, apparently aiming at the sign behind the window.

Leading up to the shooting, the victim said he had been receiving photos of his “Dump Trump” sign in his mailbox, along with pro-Trump brochures, according to police.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact their detective bureau at 330-643-8637.