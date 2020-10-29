Stealing from your Halloween candy stash? You’re in good company, poll says

Halloween is Saturday, and if your candy cravings have caused you to sneak a few pieces from your holiday stash, you’re not alone — most Americans have too, a new poll says.

A poll of 2,200 people in the U.S. found that a whopping 66% admitted to swiping candy that they’d purchased especially for trick-or-treaters or other Halloween activities, the National Confectioners Association said.

The poll was conducted online between July 24 and 26 by Morning Consult on behalf of the NCA. It had a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Stolen Halloween candy from your kids’ trick-or-treating spoils? So have 79% of parents, a Morning Consult poll on behalf of the NCA found.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deemed trick-or-treating a “high-risk” activity, but that hasn’t stopped Americans from stocking up on Halloween candy — sales are surging.

Halloween candy sales spiked 13% for the four weeks leading up to Sept. 6 compared to the same period in 2019, McClatchy News previously reported. Chocolate sales, especially, soared, seeing a 25% increase.

Experts say stores put out their displays weeks earlier than in previous years to boost profits and some candymakers saw online sales spike months ahead of their typical Halloween surge, according to McClatchy.

In a year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents say keeping the holiday spirit alive is essential.

Most Millennial moms — 75% — said Halloween was more important than ever, according to a Harris Poll conducted on behalf of the NCA.

About 80% of people said they’re still planning to celebrate the spooky season, but with creative and safe alternatives, the NCA said.

Matt Thompson, a woodworker in Michigan, made a zipline from his home to the sidewalk that delivers candy — and beer — to trick-or-treaters and their chaperones. He called it his “solution for a socially distanced Halloween.”

Andrew Beattie, a dad in Ohio, fashioned a “candy chute” from a cardboard tube attached to a handrail to easily and safely slide candy out to visitors. He placed a ghost at the bottom of the chute with a sign telling trick-or-treaters to “place buckets here.”

“Ultimately, I wanted it to be something that encourages folks to get creative with ways to stay safe,” Beattie told USA Today. He said he hopes it will help people to safely celebrate Halloween. “Our country needs that right now,” he said.

If you’re looking for a safer alternative to trick-or-treating, the CDC recommends carving pumpkins with members of your household, scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treating around your home or a Halloween movie night with loved ones.