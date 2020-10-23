Mom dies in car crash just hours after attending son’s funeral, Tennessee family says

Less than two hours after attending her son’s funeral, a mother was killed in a single-car crash on her way home in Clarksville, Tennessee, local media reported.

Cason Lee Walker, 63, attended 36-year-old Jajuan Clark’s funeral in Nashville on Oct. 19, according to the Leaf Chronicle. Clark died after he was shot multiple times in Antioch on Oct. 10, WTVF reported.

Walker crashed while merging into a lane on Trenton Road when she veered off the road and “hit a concrete culvert,” according to Main Street Clarksville. She died from her injuries, and three passengers were taken to the hospital, the outlet reported.

Walker was driving home from the funeral with another son and two nieces, a family member told the Chronicle. Police are still investigating the wreck, WTVF reported.

The passengers all had minor surgeries and were in stable condition this week, Ourana Jordan, a niece of Walker’s who was not involved in the accident, told the Chronicle.

“They’re going to be ok, they are just pretty shaken up,” said Jordan, according to the Chronicle.