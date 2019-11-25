National
Did animals kill a Texas woman? Police investigate after she’s found dead in yard
After a woman found her caretaker dead, Texas police are trying to determine if she was killed by animals.
An 84-year-old woman in Anahuac was concerned that her caretaker, Christine Rollins, 59, hadn’t shown up for work on Sunday, police said in a news release. When she went outside, she found Rollins laying in the yard between her car and front door.
Police say they arrived to find Rollins dead with a head wound and a number of animal-related injuries. Officials believe the head wound to be consistent with one caused by a fall.
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says investigators are trying to determine if animals — identified as dogs and wild hogs by KTRK — contributed to her fall and death or if Rollins died of a medical condition before animals attacked.
Police say an autopsy has been ordered. They do not suspect foul play.
Anahuac is roughly 50 miles east of Houston.
