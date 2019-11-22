E. Coli outbreak: CDC says romaine lettuce from California’s Salinas Valley shouldn’t be eaten

Do not eat or sell romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas growing region.

That is the urgent message to consumers, restaurants and retailers released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after a multistate outbreak of E. coli linked to lettuce grown in the region.

“Based on new information, CDC is advising that consumers not eat and retailers not sell any romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California growing region,” the CDC’s statement reads. “This advice includes all types of romaine lettuce harvested from Salinas, California.”

Romaine from whole heads to hearts of romaine and pre-cut salad mixes are on the list

For shoppers, the CDC warned. “if the packaging has “Salinas” on the label in any form (whether alone or with the name of another location), don’t buy it. If it isn’t labeled with a growing region, don’t buy it.

So far the outbreak has sickened 40 people in 16 states including 28 who were hospitalized, according to the CDC’s Food Safety Alert.