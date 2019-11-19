Firefighters aren’t quick enough to suit man - so he punches them, Missouri cops say

A man in Missouri didn’t think firefighters were working fast enough to put out the fire that engulfed his car — so he punched them, police say.

After a crash, Terrence Lambert’s car ended up in flames on a St. Louis sidewalk Friday evening, KSDK reported. When firefighters responded, Lambert, 24, didn’t think they were working fast enough to extinguish the flames, so he punched two of them, police say.

Court documents indicate Lambert punched one fireman in the back and punched another in the side of the head, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Video shot by the A&E television show “Live Rescue” shows firefighters pinning Lambert to the ground before he hops up and lunges toward one, taking a hard swing at another.

In the video, a fireman can be heard on the radio telling police, “The owner of the vehicle is hitting everybody.”

Lambert was ultimately arrested and both firefighters refused medical treatment, KMOV reported. The firefighters said they hoped Lambert got help, not charged.

Lambert did ultimately face charges of willfully resisting or refusing to obey and opposing a firefighter in the proper discharge of duty, according to the news outlet. He was released on Monday.