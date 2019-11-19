Gators like getting their noses rubbed too, video shows. Don’t try this at home

Luna the albino alligator definitely appears to enjoy getting her nose rubbed during bath time in a video from the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

Aquarium staff give the gators a regular scrub (from a safe distance) with what almost look like big brooms and a large toothbrush attached to a very long pole.

“Don’t forget to clean behind your ears! Our dedicated animal care team doesn’t just clean the habitats – the residents receive a healthy scrubbing, too. When cleaning the alligator habitat last week, our animal care team also removed algae build-up on their scutes,” the aquarium said on Facebook, sharing the video.

Luna is an albino alligator, one of several American alligators at the Fort Fisher aquarium, according to the NC Aquarium society.

“Luna has long been an iconic animal for the Aquarium, and it’s not unusual to find visitors huddled around her display, watching her every move,” the Aquarium Society states.