‘Hotella Nutella’ pop-up headed to Napa Valley. Here’s how you can stay for free

Nutella is offering fans of the hazelnut spread a chance to win a weekend getaway in Northern California’s Napa Valley at a pop-up hotel that’s designed around the beloved treat.

Three winners will be chosen based on one-minute videos they create “reflecting their passion for Nutella at breakfast.” Those videos must be submitted by Dec. 8. Winners can bring a guest along to the pop-up in Calistoga the weekend of Jan. 10 to 12, according to the company.

The Napa Valley Register reports that the “Nutella Hotella” is “actually a private residence in Napa Valley that will be transformed” into a makeshift hotel.

“Featuring larger-than-life jars of Nutella and breakfast decor, and hazelnut and cocoa spread-inspired hotel items, the ultimate weekend breakfast experience will allow winning fans to take their passion for Nutella to new heights,” the company said in a press release.

Nutella estimated that each grand prize is worth roughly $5,000.

“Hotella Nutella reimagines the joy of the hotel stay with a special breakfast experience that allows fans to enjoy Nutella in new and different ways,” Nutella North America spokesman Todd Midura said in a statement. “We hope our guests learn how to recreate the magic of Hotella Nutella at home, giving them more opportunities to gather with friends and family to enjoy a special breakfast.”

The itinerary for the trip includes a welcome dinner for winners and guests on Friday, Jan. 10, followed by “one-of-a-kind creative food experiences with notable tastemakers/experts” on Saturday and a final brunch on Sunday, Jan. 12, for each winner and guest.

The dinner will feature Iron Chef and Food Network celebrity judge Geoffrey Zakarian, and the brunch will include Tanya Holland, a “chef, TV personality and owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen,” according to the Nutella news release.

The videos will be judged on three criteria. The first, passion, makes up 25 percent of a video’s score. (“Show us how much enthusiasm and joyful spirit you have for Nutella hazelnut spread.”)

The second factor, originality and creativity, comprises half the score. (“Expressing your love for Nutella® hazelnut spread in a unique and imaginative way.”)

And the third judging criterion, worth 25 percent of the total score, is: “How your passion for Nutella hazelnut spread relates to morning and/or breakfast.”

Entrants must be residents of the U.S. who are 21 or over.