Man fakes disability to have his diaper changed for sexual arousal, Louisiana cops say

Louisiana police arrested a 29-year-old man for faking a disability for sexual arousal.

New Orleans resident Rutledge “Rory” Deas reportedly solicited home health care workers to take care of his 18-year-old “mentally and physically” handicapped brother named “Cory,” according to a news release from Louisiana State Police posted on Facebook.

When home health care workers arrived, police said Deas would pose as Cory “while allowing the care provider to change his adult diaper and obtain sexual arousal under the false pretenses of being handicapped,” police said in the release.

After providing home health care on 10 occasions, the victim became suspicious of Deas’ behavior and realized he was pretending to be Cory, who they assumed they were helping., according to police.

“Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Deas and placed him into custody at his New Orleans residence without incident,” police said. “The investigation remains ongoing with additional victims anticipated.”

In 2018, a similar incident occurred in Arizona where a man posed as having Down syndrome so that caregivers could bathe him and change his diapers, McClatchy news group reported. The three caregivers noticed he would become aroused when they cleaned him. Once becoming suspicious, they confronted him and he “admitted to lying to them about his mental condition,” McClatchy reported.

Police are asking anyone suspected of being a victim of Deas to contact detectives at 504-310-7000.