Parts of Outer Banks to see 25-foot waves, 61-mph gusts and ‘life-threatening’ floods

Parts of the Outer Banks off North Carolina’s coast will see “prolonged” gale force winds, a half foot of rain and chest-deep flooding starting Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

“A powerful storm system will take shape off the Carolina coast this weekend, bringing a variety of significant coastal impacts, including major coastal flooding, beach erosion and strong winds,” the NWS warned Thursday.

“Potentially life-threatening coastal flooding (is) possible, both from ocean overwash and sound-side flooding.”

Areas north of Cape Hatteras and the nearby Southern Pamlico Sound and Core Sound will feel the brunt of the “slow moving coastal low,” including flood waters 4 feet above ground level, forecasters say.

Among the communities forecast to see flooding is Ocracoke Island, which is still recovering from flooding caused by Hurricane Dorian in September. The heavily damaged N.C. 12 highway on the island just reopened this week, and forecasters now warn portions of it could be “inundated and impassible at times” this weekend.

Peak wind gusts could exceed 61 mph on Ocracoke and Frisco, and waves could exceed 25 feet in height, forecasters say. Three to six inches of rain are forecast for the area, the NWS said.

“Dangerous conditions” will continue through the weekend and “very high seas” will continue into the beginning of next week, forecasters say.