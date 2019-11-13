An emu died at a Tennessee high school, officials say. Now a teacher is charged

An Emu is seen in its exhibit at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

A high school’s biology and farm care program in Tennessee is in hot water after an emu died this week, media outlets report.

Health officials making sporadic visits to McGavock High School’s farm in Nashville discovered the creature “in poor health” on Tuesday, according to WTVF.

They reportedly urged caregivers to get the emu immediate veterinary care. But it was dead by the time they returned Wednesday, the media outlet reported.

“These charges of animal cruelty are disheartening and show a breakdown in the process setup to ensure the welfare of animals within (Metro Nashville Public Schools’) care at McGavock High School,” the district said in a statement, according to WZTV.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The teacher taking care of the animals was charged with animal cruelty, WSMV reported. The teacher’s name was not released.

A new teacher was put in charge “until (the animals) can be relocated to a safe environment,” district officials said in the statement published by WZTV and WTVF.

It’s not the first incident this year involving allegations of animal abuse and neglect at the high school.

Several alpacas died in March after someone reportedly jumped the fence and overfed them, according to WKRN. A teacher was also cited in that incident.

A Metro Animal Care and Control officer wrote in his report at the time that the animals — which included a ferret, a rabbit and chickens — were “all kept in filthy enclosures without food or water,” WKRN reported.

Still, district officials said they’d like to continue the program for students, according to WTVF.

“But not until we can work with animal welfare specialists to determine the causes of this problem and develop a mutually agreed upon solution that guarantees the safety of these or future animals,” officials said in the statement.