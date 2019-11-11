Bundle up, Midwest! A wintry blast is expected to bring record-breaking low temps

If you’re in the Midwest, it’s time to bring in some firewood and bundle up, because it’s about to get cold — really cold.

An Arctic blast began its trek across the Midwest Saturday evening, stretchingall the way from Texas to western portions of New England by Monday, the Washington Post reported.

AccuWeather predicts temperatures will be 15 to 25 degrees below normal this week and the National Weather Service expects more than 350 low temperature records will be broken across the country.

UPDATE: @NWS is forecasting ~385 daily #cold records from Monday through Thursday morning.



To be clear, these are records for the particular calendar day, as opposed to records for the entire month or all-time records. pic.twitter.com/bziMqkWULV — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) November 11, 2019

“This will make it feel like in the middle of winter rather than in November for much of the eastern two-thirds of the country for the next few days,” the National Weather Service Prediction Center wrote on Monday.

On Monday, parts of Iowa and Illinois were already experiencing the effects of the weather system, with portions of Iowa receiving between one and three inches of snow, the Des Moines Register reported. Some schools started late because of the snowfall.

Chicago has already seen a fair dusting of snow, with more to come. Parts of the city are expected to receive up to six inches, WBBM reported.

Snow coating north suburban streets. Salting roads but watch for slippery driving. I’m in the @cbschicago Mobile Weather Lab this AM. The 4am view of Dempster St. in Skokie: pic.twitter.com/wXH14DD3UG — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) November 11, 2019

Tuesday is predicted to see lows of 16 degrees to portions of Texas, USA Today reported. The NWS expects areas of Kansas will experience lows in the single digits and in Missouri, highs climbing to only 30 degrees.

Another cold front ️



Temps will drop quickly beginning late this afternoon, while light snow is possible across the area Monday morning.



Beyond that, just very cold. pic.twitter.com/tpXzbli2tI — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 10, 2019

As the system moves through, areas near the Great Lakes could see 10 inches of snowfall, the Weather Channel reported, with more moderate snowfall in the plains.

As temperatures plummet, the National Weather Service asks residents contending with the cold to take extra precautions.

“Winter clothes, hand warmers, & soup assemble!” the NWS said in a tweet. “Make sure you are dressing appropriately for these temps that are well below normal even by January standards.”

Winter clothes, hand warmers, & soup assemble!



Temps take the plunge tonight & once we get below freezing, we won't get back above it until WED.



Make sure you are dressing appropriately for these temps that are well below normal even by January standards. #ArcticBlast pic.twitter.com/AUkZKPTRXM — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 10, 2019