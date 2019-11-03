Jed Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ runs for office on anti-abortion, pro-gun platform

One of the Duggar family’s own threw his hat into the political ring on Sunday.

Jed Duggar, 20, one of the stars of the popular TLC reality show “19 Kids and Counting,” announced his candidacy for the Arkansas State House of Representatives in an Instagram post on Sunday. He’s running in District 89.

In the post, Duggar describes himself as pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and pro-religious liberty.

“I will fight for sound economic policies, push for more tax relief for all Arkansans, and advocate for conservative values,” Duggar says on his campaign website. “I am a Christian and I will stand up for religious liberty, I am pro-life and I will be an advocate for the unborn, and I will always defend our Second Amendment. With your support, I will be a strong, conservative voice in Little Rock for District 89.”

Duggar’s parents are Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who, along with their brood of 19 children, rose to prominence on the television show “19 Kids and Counting,” which documented the family’s lives from 2008 to 2015. The Duggars are devout “independent Baptists,” Bustle reported, and are known for eschewing contraception and dressing in conservative clothing.

According to his website, Jed Duggar says he will “advocate for pro-life measures” citing his Christian faith and the belief that “life begins at conception.”

“I believe every human life is created in God’s image,” his website says, “and we must stand up for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Duggar also says he’ll work to lower taxes in the state and describes the Second Amendment as “crystal clear.”

“I am a lifelong supporter of the 2nd Amendment and I believe it is crystal clear. As your voice in Little Rock, I will defend our right to keep and bear arms and I will take a stand against liberal judges who trample on our God-given constitutional rights,” he said on his website. “In addition, I believe sportsmen and hunters are a vital part of environmental sustainability and their contributions to local wildlife conservation across our state must be protected.”

Should he be elected, Duggar says he also plans to tackle issues pertaining to maintaining religious liberty, growing jobs, fighting the opioid crisis and supporting veterans.

“19 Kids and Counting” ended in 2015 after Josh Duggar, Jim Bob and Michelle’s eldest son, admitted he’d molested several young girls, including two of his sisters, according to the Hollywood Reporter.