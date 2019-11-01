Trick-or-treaters shot with airsoft gun by teens in stolen car, Washington cops say

An 18-year-old was jailed on Halloween — and four others were released to parents — after trick-or-treaters were shot with an airsoft gun Thursday in Burien, Washington, deputies said.

The arrest was made after a 911 call came in around 7:30 p.m. reporting that a juvenile in a Halloween mask was leaning out of a PT Cruiser and firing an airsoft gun at trick-or-treaters, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller reported that pellets “had struck a child and an adult, who was hit in the back,” deputies said — but “an initial check of the area did not turn up the vehicle or the juveniles.”

Eventually the PT Cruiser turned up at a Safeway grocery store in nearby White Center, where the group of juveniles “stole a case of beer and fled,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Soon a deputy spotted the car, which was stolen, and pulled the vehicle over.

An 18-year-old was driving the car and four juveniles were also inside, as well as “the stolen beer, the mask and the airsoft gun used to shoot at the trick-or-treaters,” deputies said.

King County deputies said a juvenile in a Halloween mask shot at trick-or-treaters with an airsoft gun out of a stolen PT Cruiser in Burien, Washington, which the group used to go to a Safeway and steal a case of beer. Screen grab from KOMO

The driver was booked at the King County Jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, while the others in the car — one of them a 12-year-old child — were released to their families, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We are very thankful that no one was seriously injured in this incident,” deputies said.