Brink’s driver vanishes — along with money from his armored truck, Arizona cops say

A Brink’s armored truck driver is wanted on theft charges after disappearing in Arizona, leaving behind an abandoned vehicle with money missing, authorities said.

Edwin Jobany Villa, 23, was allegedly involved in a theft from the armored vehicle just after noon on Sunday in Tempe, Arizona, according to the FBI. KOLD reported that Villa was the driver of the truck.

Another Brink’s employee reported the missing Brink’s truck to police, telling them he was inside a Costco picking up money on Sunday and left the armored vehicle in the hands of his coworker — then noticed the vehicle driving off without him, 3TV reported.

“The vehicle was located a short distance away, abandoned, with money missing,” the FBI said.

FOX 10 reported that authorities “didn’t have to search far for the truck. It was at the back of the same shopping center parked behind a furniture store.”

A warrant was issued for Villa’s arrest after he was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit theft, two counts of theft and unlawful use of means of transportation in Maricopa County, according to the FBI.

“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Edwin Jobany Villa is asked to call the FBI’s Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377),” the FBI said.

Authorities described Villa as 5-feet-9-inches tall and 132 pounds.

Brink’s has offered $2,500 as a reward for information that helps authorities catch Villa, according to KTAR.