He used the same lottery numbers for 13 years. It finally paid off for this NC man

A North Carolina man’s dedication finally paid off.

William Goins, a handyman from Southport, has been using the same numbers to play the lottery for 13 years, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“They’re my lucky numbers,” Goins said, according to the lottery. “They just came to me one day while I was filling out the play slip, and I’ve been using them ever since.”

He used those numbers on Friday when he stopped at the Tobacco Road Outlet in Southport and bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket for a drawing later that night, according to the lottery

He was shocked the next day when he found out he had won the $323,783 jackpot, he told lottery officials.

“I just kept looking back and forth between the numbers on my phone and the numbers on my ticket,” Goins said, according to the lottery. “I didn’t believe it. I thought I was seeing things.”

Goins took home $229,078 after taxes and told lottery officials he plans to save most of the money.

But first he’s going use some of it to buy a new motor for his boat, he told lottery officials.

“I love fishing,” Goins said, according to the lottery “Who knows, after winning this, I might make fishing my new full-time hobby.”