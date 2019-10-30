Driver charged after 9 elementary students injured in school bus crash, NC cops say

A school bus driver was charged after a crash sent several elementary students to a hospital, North Carolina officials say.

State troopers say it happened when Christopher Bracy was transporting 25 children in Martin County on Tuesday afternoon, WNCT reports.

The bus driver was making a turn off U.S. Highway 17 when he collided with another vehicle, Trooper Brian Allen told WNCT.

“Bracy along with two people in the other vehicle were injured,” the station reports.

Nine of the students on board were also hurt and taken to an emergency room for evaluation, WITN reports.

Rodgers Elementary School on its Facebook page says “parents, staff, and community members” helped after the bus crash.

“We are so glad that all of the students on the bus and the bus driver are okay,” the post said. “We are also glad that the driver of the car and the passenger were not seriously injured.”

The crash was near Williamston, a town about 27 miles northeast of Greenville, North Carolina.

Bracy, 50, is facing a charge of failure to yield, N.C. State Highway Patrol told WITN.

The bus driver “thought he had more time to make the turn than what he actually had,” the station reports.