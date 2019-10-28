Machete-wielding woman slashed man before police use stun gun, Arkansas cops say

An Arkansas woman was arrested Saturday night after police say she stabbed a man several times with a machete — and then was found holding a bottle of liquor.

Arkansas police responded to Dawn Louise Rowland’s residence in Mountain Home Saturday evening just after 7 p.m. in a domestic disturbance call. Officers received reports of a man who was on the ground writhing in pain, “cut up badly and lying on the ground covered in blood,” police said.

Upon arrival, police came in contact with Rowland, who they say became agitated while carrying a bottle of vodka in her hand. Police found the male in front of the residence in a “pool of blood and broken glass.”

The victim told police he had been attacked by Rowland and had been cut multiple times by what he thought was a knife, but turned out to be a machete. He was found to have several gashes on his body and was subsequently transported to “Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home for treatment,” according to police.

He sustained serious injuries from the attack, including “four deep gashes from the machete as well as other cuts from broken glass. The machete was found, seized, and taken into evidence,” police said.

While first responders attempted to load the victim into the ambulance, police say Rowland interfered and would not obey commands to leave the crew alone as they attended to the victim. She was placed under arrest, but continued to resist. Rowland was Tased, taken into custody and transported to the local detention center.

Rowland has been charged with first-degree domestic battery, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations. Bond has been set at $50,000 and she is set to appear in court on Nov. 7, according to police.