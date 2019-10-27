Samsung’s ‘space selfie’ satellite falls from sky, smashes into Michigan couple’s yard

A couple in Michigan got quite a surprise after hearing a crash in their yard Saturday morning.

It was 8:45 a.m. when Nancy Welke and her husband went outside to investigate a sound they’d heard in their Gratiot County yard, the Gratiot County Herald reported.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Welke said in a video posted to Facebook. “This baby fell out of the sky and landed in our yard. It’s never boring on the Welke farm.”

The culprit? A Samsung “selfie satellite” that had fallen from the stratosphere, ABC News reported.

“Earlier today, Samsung Europe’s SpaceSelfie balloon came back down to earth,” Samsung said in a statement, according to ABC. “During this planned descent of the balloon to land in the U.S., weather conditions resulted in an early soft landing in a selected rural area. No injuries occurred and the balloon was subsequently retrieved. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused.”

“Thank god there’s no horses out and it didn’t hit the house,” Welke said, adding that the satellite was “still going and flashing.”

A low-altitude balloon that’s believed to have been attached to the satellite was stuck in nearby power lines, according to the Herald. Samsung representatives will visit the Welke’s farm to pick up the satellite.

The satellite was part of the Samsung SpaceSelfie campaign in which photos from Samsung users were transmitted to space, displayed on a Galaxy S10 screen, then “captured using a unique view of planet earth as the backdrop” before being sent back down to Earth, according to a Samsung news release. Model and actress Cara Delevigne took the campaign’s inaugural photo.