Man sliced from ear to neck, stabbed in back in robbery by 5 teens, Missouri cops say

The cut on the left side of his head went through his ear lobe and down his neck. A stab wound in his back was close to his spinal column.

Five teenagers were arrested for their involvement in that attack on a 19-year-old Missouri man, the Harrisonville Police Department said.

After receiving a call on Oct. 17 about a robbery and stabbing, police responded to the 600 block of West Wall Street in Harrisonville.

What they found when they arrived was a male victim suffering from various severe knife wounds. He was transferred to a Kansas City hospital for treatment.

Police discovered the victim’s personal items had been taken and arrested five teenagers on Wednesday for their involvement in attacking and robbing the victim – Nicholas Schaffert, 17, Aaron Collins, 18, Garrett Siegenthaler, 18, Devin Young, 17, and Vivianna Samek, 17.

All suspects are from Harrisonville and each is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Each count is a felony and bond is set at $25,000 on each charge.

