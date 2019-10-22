Child star of ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ arrested on DUI charge in Oregon, cops say

Henry Thomas, the child actor star in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” was charged with DUI in Tualatin, Oregon, media outlets report.

Henry Thomas was arrested in Tualatin, Oregon, after police officers responded to reports of a car that was stopped in an intersection about 8:30 p.m. Monday, KEZI reported. Thomas was taken into custody after a field sobriety test, the Eugene, Oregon TV station reported.

Police say Thomas told them he was the star of the “E.T.” movie, KATU reported.

Jail officials in Washington County said Thomas would be released when he became sober, according to KATU.

Thomas was not listed as an inmate in the jail Tuesday afternoon.

The 48-year-old, who’s full name is Henry Jackson Thomas Jr., was arrested at the intersection of Lower Boones Ferry Road and 72nd Avenue in the city just south of Portland, KPTV reported.

Thomas, who was born In Texas, starred as Elliott in the classic 1982 Steven Spielberg film about a boy who befriends an alien, according to IMDB. Recently, he has starred in the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House.”