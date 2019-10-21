7-year-old headed to school bus gets knocked to ground by passing driver, NC cops say

A 7-year-old heading to his school bus was hit by a passing driver and knocked to the ground, a North Carolina official says.

The boy was crossing a road to get to the bus, which had its lights flashing and stop arm out on Monday morning, Trooper J. Pierce with N.C. State Highway Patrol told McClatchy news group.

That’s when a Ford Freestyle driver came from the opposite direction and ran into the child, he says.

It happened in New Hanover County, near the coast and roughly 10 miles northeast of Wilmington.

The impact tossed the boy onto the pavement, and he was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to highway patrol.

“He has abrasions on his face from being struck and thrown to the road,” Pierce said. “I guess you would call it road rash.”

Cheryl Feekes, the Ford driver, is facing a misdemeanor charge of passing a stopped school bus, officials say. Details about the charge weren’t listed on the New Hanover County website as of Monday afternoon.