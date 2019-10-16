Husband killed while protecting wife during robbery in Houston, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK

Houston police are searching for the suspects who killed a man protecting his wife during a robbery, according to surveillance video released by the department on Wednesday.

Police say Oscar Anibel Gomez, 56, was assaulted by a “black or Hispanic male suspect wearing a light colored shirt, dark vest, hoodie and dark pants,” near 12600 Brookglade Circle about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

“I was looking for my keys,” Claudia Pineda, Gomez’s wife told ABC 13. ““When I looked up, I saw this kid and I yelled at Oscar, telling him to run, because they have a gun.”

One of the suspects reportedly beat Pineda while trying to take her purse, she told ABC 13.

While trying to protect his wife, “Gomez then ran to assist his wife as she was being robbed by a second suspect, described only as wearing a light colored hoodie and armed with a gun. That suspect fatally shot Gomez and then fled the scene with the other suspect in a getaway vehicle,” police said.

The vehicle was possibly a “four-door Nissan Maxima,” according to police.

Pineda wants justice for her husband.

“What would I say to them? That they turn themselves in and pay because they killed a hardworking man. A fighter. We came to this country from Honduras to get ahead, with sacrifice,” the widow told ABC 13 through tears.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is surveillance photo of the suspects' vehicle, a dark colored, 4-door sedan, believed to be a Nissan Maxima. A reward is being offered by @CrimeStopHOU for anyone with info leading to an arrest/charges. More info on the incident -->https://t.co/7NAUSXZqwo #hounews pic.twitter.com/1InP2kHEGx — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 16, 2019