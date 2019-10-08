Driver who smashed truck into Chick-fil-A killed by police officer, Nebraska cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A man was killed by a police officer after he drove his pickup truck into a Chick-fil-A restaurant Tuesday afternoon, authorities in Lincoln, Nebraska, say.

Law enforcement arrived at the Lincoln fast food restaurant to reports a truck had hit the building, KOLN reported.

Police say a driver backed a pickup truck into this Lincoln, Nebraska, Chick-Fil-A on Tuesday afternoon. The person has since died. Google Maps

An employee told the Lincoln Journal-Star a man was flipping tables and throwing trays inside the restaurant before he left and drove his pickup through the front doors and “[chased] customers to their cars.”

Customers and employees ran from the restaurant after the truck smashed through the walls, police said in a news conference live-streamed on Facebook by the Journal-Star.

Then the driver got out of the truck with a weapon and continued causing a disturbance and threatened a uniformed Burlington Northern Santa Fe special agent, who is a commissioned police officer. The special agent shot the man, police said.

When cops arrived at the restaurant, the special agent was performing “lifesaving measures” on a man, but he died at the scene, police said.

No one else was injured, police said.