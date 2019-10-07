Naked stranger hanging out on NC porch is arrested, cops say. They had a big clue

SHARE COPY LINK

A naked loiterer was arrested in western North Carolina after police say a unique feature “gave him away.”

Denny Lynn Dover, 45, was reportedly caught in the act by a homeowner’s camera system, which captured him hanging out in the nude on a porch in Marion, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said.

A man was caught loitering naked on porches in western North Carolina. McDowell County Sheriff's Office

The cameras caught the unwelcome visitor once in early April and again last week, when he tried to get in the home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The homeowner reported the incident to police and investigators distributed photos of Dover on Friday to get the public’s help with identifying him, the Sheriff’s Office said.

And they were able to do so fairly quickly, thanks to his “distinctive tattoos,” including a large one on his left shoulder blade, that “gave him away,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Dover was charged with attempted first-degree burglary, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday, and additional charges are pending.