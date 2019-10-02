How can a bag hold $2k of stolen Ulta makeup? Ask this woman, North Carolina cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Attention models and actresses in North Carolina: this casting call is not for you.

But police in Greenville were searching Wednesday for the star of their next film, “Glamour Shots: Mugshot Edition,” after a woman was reportedly caught on camera leaving Ulta with $2,000 worth of makeup.

The woman is suspected of stealing from the store on two separate occasions, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday hoping to identify her.

“We realize she is in high demand, but if anyone out there knows how to contact her, we’d be forever grateful. She’d be PERFECT for a segment of the film called ‘Felony Larceny,’” the post states.

“Additional perks of the job: Makeup, hair and lighting will all be provided by the Pitt County Detention Center. The Pitt County Magistrate may even throw in a couple thousand dollar bond as a bonus.”

Police didn’t clarify which makeup items were stolen but told McClatchy news group she hid them inside her bag before walking out.

People on Facebook were understandably amused.

“Tbh, $2,000 is really just a lipstick, mascara and eye shadow,” one commenter wrote. “Love this post. Makes a felony seem way more fun than it is.”

Another wasn’t convinced the two photos police posted were of the same woman.

“I’m not a pro at this. However im(sic) pretty sure this Two different people. Look at the nose,” he said.

But the Greenville Police Department was quick to clarify.

“That’s what we refer to as contouring in the talent world, my friend.”

This isn’t the first high-dollar theft from Ulta.

According to media reports, dozens of the retail stores have been targeted this year.

Two women in Napa, California, allegedly robbed an Ulta of $3,600 worth of perfume in May, KPIX 5 reported. They led police on a chase that ended when their vehicle attempted “unsuccessfully” to jump some railroad tracks.

A middle-aged couple in Michigan also made off with $6,400 in Ulta products stuffed in their pockets and clothing, according to Hometown Life.

One Ulta Beauty store in Boca Raton, Florida, lost $8,000 in a series of thefts, WPTV reported.

Someone in Maryland pulled something similar with products worth more than $5,500, according to the Baltimore Sun, and a “gang of women” reportedly stuffed entire bags with products before running out of stores in Fresno, California, KFSN reported.

In an update Wednesday, police in North Carolina said they identified the suspect.

Charges are pending, according to the police department. But they had a final message for the alleged thief: “#GirlBye.”