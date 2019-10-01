Thief prowling for jewelry finds homeowner with gun instead, North Carolina cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A homeowner in North Carolina cut short a burglar’s crime spree on Monday when he returned home mid-thievery — and armed with a gun, according to law enforcement officials.

He held the would-be robber at gunpoint until deputies arrived, they said.

“It is lucky for this suspect, this investigation did not end in a drastically different way,” Iredell County Sheriff Darren E. Campbell said in a press release.

Brandon Taylor Knight, 26, was arrested around 4:50 p.m. Monday on two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to the release.

The homeowner, whose name was not released, reportedly found his back door pried open when he got home. Knight was rifling through a bedroom for jewelry at the time, the sheriff said.

“When deputies arrived the homeowner had the suspect at gunpoint,” the release states.

That house was not the first Knight hit, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies located a second breaking and entering nearby after canvassing the area, the sheriff said, and a third was reported late Monday.

Additional charges are expected, according to the release.

Knight reportedly had jewelry and other items in his possession when he was caught. The sheriff said those items were returned to owners after they were documented.

A magistrate judge issued a $30,000 bond for Knight — who is already on supervised probation for a felony breaking and entering conviction, the release states.

According to the sheriff’s office, Knight also has six counts of felony breaking and entering on his record in addition to a misdemeanor drug charge, misdemeanor breaking and entering charge and two charges for soliciting under false pretenses.