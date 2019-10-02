School management company pays $45,000 in back pay after lesson about overtime pay

SHARE COPY LINK

A school management company that works at charter schools in Florida, North Carolina and Georgia got caught violating Fair Labor Standards Act overtime rules, the Department of Labor announced.

Accelerated Learning Solutions, which calls itself “ALS,” has paid $45,378 in back pay to 59 workers, or $769.12 per worker.

ALS works at 15 schools in Florida, three of which are in Miami-Dade, three in North Carolina and one in Georgia, mostly at schools focusing on young adults who dropped out of school and at-risk teenagers.

The Department of Labor said an investigation by the Wage and Hour Division found that ALS, “classified data specialists, executive assistants, enrollment specialists, and enrollment administrative specialists incorrectly as exempt from the FLSA’s overtime requirements.”

So, those employees got paid flat salaries, no matter the number of hours worked. Also, ALS didn’t keep track of how many hours those employees worked.

Employers can self-report overtime and minimum wage violations and go through the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program to resolve the issue.