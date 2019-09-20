Record-setting number of storms now surround the US. ‘They are forming like roaches!’

Hurricane Jerry to bring heavy rain to Leeward Islands area Jerry was 290 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands on September 20, 2019. It was expected to bring heavy rain there before passing north of Puerto Rico on Sept. 21. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jerry was 290 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands on September 20, 2019. It was expected to bring heavy rain there before passing north of Puerto Rico on Sept. 21.

The United States is surrounded by storms — literally.

Six named tropical cyclones are now lurking in various parts of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans — including four that developed in the same day, according to the Weather Channel.

There’s so much storm activity, forecasters say they’ve actually tied a modern record.

“Anyone want a tropical storm?” Eric Blake, a forecaster with the National Hurricane Center, tweeted. “They are forming like roaches out there!”

Anyone want a tropical storm? They are forming like roaches out there! 6 at once in both basins combined is thought to tie a modern NHC record , with two other disturbances adding the cherries on top of a crazy busy day! pic.twitter.com/yIi9PHIKSn — Eric Blake (@EricBlake12) September 17, 2019

According to the Weather Channel, the combined number of tropical cyclones ties “a modern record from September 1992.”

Blake said that many active storms is unusual even at the peak of hurricane season.

Both basins appeared equally matched, with Kiko, Mario and Lorena in the left corner and Imelda, Humberto and Jerry in the right.

Ok September 2019- I give. Storms forming all over the place- this is uncommon even for the peak of the season to have so many TCs and close-to-TC disturbances. pic.twitter.com/qDNz4Q1LSx — Eric Blake (@EricBlake12) September 17, 2019

The Carolinas faced a near-miss with Humberto, which some forecasters initially feared was on a Dorian-like track up the east coast.

That storm ultimately steered well clear of the United States, leaving dangerous surf and rip currents along the coastline as it headed northeast toward Bermuda.

Jerry developed in its wake.

The 10th named storm of the season was gaining strength earlier in the week, the Charlotte Observer reported, but it was still too early to say what kind of effect the storm would have on the Carolinas.

Latest updates from the National Hurricane Center show it missing the eastern seaboard.

Jerry shared the stage with Imelda when the pair formed in the Atlantic on Tuesday — around the same time Mario and Lorena were spinning into existence in the Pacific, according to the Weather Channel.

Imelda, a tropical depression, was bearing down on the Texas coast Friday with dangerous flooding, the Star-Telegram reported.

Inside look at NHC this afternoon- 6 active cyclones in our basins! pic.twitter.com/hwQKIHUXma — Eric Blake (@EricBlake12) September 17, 2019