Bodies of 4 Texas women were dumped in a field 20 years ago. FBI still seeks answers

FBI asks for tips in ‘Killing Fields’ murder cases The FBI and local police are seeking clues in the unsolved murders of four women whose bodies were discovered in a wooded field in a small Texas town. To date, the signs point to one killer, although multiple killers can’t be ruled out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The FBI and local police are seeking clues in the unsolved murders of four women whose bodies were discovered in a wooded field in a small Texas town. To date, the signs point to one killer, although multiple killers can’t be ruled out.

The lives of four women were intertwined 20 years ago after they were killed and their bodies were dumped in a “rural field off a dirt road in League City, Texas, between Houston and Galveston,” according to the FBI.

The field came to be known as the “Killing Fields.” While time continues to pass, the FBI remains interested in solving the murders and bringing the culprit(s) to justice.

“It’s important for the public to know that we have not given up. It may be labeled a cold case, but that doesn’t mean it’s sitting on a shelf and isn’t being worked,” said Special Agent Richard Rennison, who has worked the Calder Road killings case out of the FBI’s Houston Field Office, for more than a decade. “It’s being worked actively at the FBI and actively at the League City Police Department.”

Heidi Fye, a local bartender, was the first woman whose body was found in the field in League City. Next, 16-year-old Laura Miller disappeared after going to a local payphone because their phone was not connected at home.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Her mother left her at the payphone and she planned to walk the half-mile back home, her father Tim Miller told the FBI. However, she never returned.

When her body was located, a third body was found by investigators, per Rennison. Then a fourth body was discovered by a passerby in the field.

Because of the lack of technology and scientific options, Jane and Janet Doe’s bodies found in 1991 couldn’t be positively identified, until recently.

In January 2019, Jane Doe, who was found in 1986, was identified as Audrey Lee Cook and Janet Doe was identified as Donna Gonsoulin Prudhomme, according to the FBI.

A local church now owns the property where the women’s bodies were found, and the field is now being called the “Healing Fields.”

“We really claimed that area. We’re changing the name of that place from the Killing Fields to the Healing Fields,” Tim Miller, the father of Laura Miller, said. “We’re actually going to build a little park there. We’ve got some plans.”

The church has placed memorials on the land for the four women “decorated with their photos, names, and mementos.”

Rennison is approaching retirement age, but still feels connected to the cases because he is from the area.

“Anything anyone in the public knows, no matter how small they think it is, we really want them to come forward, because it may be very significant to us,” Rennison said.