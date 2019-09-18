Remains found in storage unit may be mom of two missing for 15 years, Penn. cops say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A missing persons tip may have led police to a shocking discovery in Pennsylvania.

Brenda Jacobs, a mother of two, went missing from her Montoursville home more than 15 years ago inDecember 2003, WCAU reported. She was 37 years old at the time.

Now, police say they believe they’ve found her remains in a storage unit in Philadelphia. The discovery was made Monday afternoon following a missing persons tip, WNEP reported

The remains have not been formally identified but Jacobs’ ex-boyfriend, Jade Babcock, 49, was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse among other charges, KYW-TV reported.

#BREAKING @PAStatePolice make an arrest in a cold case after human remains are found in a storage locker. Jade Babcock, Brenda Jacobs' ex-boyfriend, has been taken into custody and is charged with abuse of corpse and related charges. @JoeHoldenCBS3 has the latest @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/H2PthBxnoN — Joshua Crompton (@PhillyNewsGuy) September 17, 2019

Babcock’s neighbors watched as officials descended on his home, raising for them a number of questions.

“If he did something like that, you kind of wonder, where was that body all that time?” neighbor Cathie Gilbert said, according to Pennsylvania Homepage. “The one thing that I do hope that, especially for the victim’s family, if this is all that they say, that’s a long time. I pray for them and hope that they get closure that they need.”

Police have not released any information as to the extent of Babcock’s involvement in the disappearance of Jacobs, KYW-TV reported.

“She was a happy go lucky girl,” Brenda’s brother Randy Jacobs said, WCAU reported. “I’m feeling more relieved for the kids.”