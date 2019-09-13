‘Filthy religion.’ Cop resigns over anti-Islamic posts online, Missouri chief says

Anti-muslim bias at its worst, says media scholar Jack Shaheen, the son of Lebanese Christian immigrants, began his groundbreaking research into how Arabs and Muslims are demonized in American pop culture in the 1970s. Today, he says, anti-Muslim bias is worse than ever. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jack Shaheen, the son of Lebanese Christian immigrants, began his groundbreaking research into how Arabs and Muslims are demonized in American pop culture in the 1970s. Today, he says, anti-Muslim bias is worse than ever.

A cop has resigned while under investigation for anti-Islamic social media posts, Missouri police say.

The police officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety in southeast Missouri described Islam as a “filthy religion” and called for the deportation of Muslims in Facebook posts, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Missouri.

The officer wrote that Muslims should “take all your perverted beliefs elsewhere,” a screenshot from Facebook shows, according to CAIR.

“I get to choose whom I dislike and it just so happens to be all Muslims and their beliefs,” the police officer said in the Facebook post, according to the organization.

A Sikeston, Missouri police officer resigned Friday while under investigation for anti-Islamic comments on social media, the police chief says. Screenshot provided by the Council on American-Islamic Relations-Missouri.

On Thursday, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen put the police officer on administrative leave after someone complained about the social media posts, according to a news release posted on Facebook. The police officer resigned Friday morning, the police chief said in a news release.

The police chief did not identify the officer. McMillen said he was a “20-year veteran of the police department,” KFVS reported.

In a statement, CAIR-Missouri Executive Director Faizan Syed condemned the officer’s statements but applauded the police department’s response.

“We thank Sikeston Department of Public Safety officials for taking this matter seriously and acting promptly to take initial action pending the results of their investigation,” Syed said. “This incident is yet another example of the rise in anti-Muslim bigotry we have witnessed in the current toxic and divisive political environment.”

McMillen said the police department is professional and has the “highest of standards.”

“Even the officer in question realized this and knew we had to part ways,” McMillen said in the news release. “We will continue to demand excellence in our officers, and we urge citizens to make us aware of any issues they feel need to be addressed.”