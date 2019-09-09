Couple on meth thought they were hostages when they set off an explosion, WV cops say

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

A man in West Virginia detonated an explosion intended to distract captors holding he and his wife hostage, police said.

One problem: “There was no hostage situation,” the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday. The couple, who were hospitalized for burns, were reportedly hallucinating while smoking meth.

“They believed they were being held captive and her husband made a device with black powder to cause a distraction for their imagined captors,” the sheriff’s office said. “The device exploded in his hands causing burns to each of them.”

The pair called 911 from their car after the explosion to say they were “escaping a hostage situation at their residence,” according to the post.

When deputies met them, the woman reportedly revealed they were high.

The sheriff’s office said the couple was initially picked up by an ambulance but later taken to the hospital by helicopter. Their medical condition is unknown.

No names were released as authorities continue to investigate, according to the sheriff.