Ohio TV station fires meteorologist who cops say had large amount of child porn

An Ohio TV station has fired its longtime weatherman accused of possessing a “significant” amount of child pornography, according to a statement released Friday.

WBNS announced the termination of meteorologist Mike Davis in a post on Facebook.

“It has been a difficult few days and our team has been shocked by this news,” the Columbus, Ohio TV station said in the statement . “We have decided to end our relationship with Mike Davis due to a violation of certain terms of his employment with WBNS. We have no further comment.”

Davis was charged this week with pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, WSYX reported.

“It involves a significant number of images of child pornography that was both sent and received,” Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said, according to WSYX. “This establishes a pattern of behavior.”

WBNS has been reporting on the charges against Davis and said it will continue to “cover this story with the same ethical standards we would any other case,” in a Facebook comment.

Davis was a meteorologist in central Ohio since 1987, according to WDTN.

While some people applauded the decision to fire Davis, others defended the meteorologist and criticized the TV station.

“The man has work for you for 31 years and this is the loyalty that you show him?” one person wrote on Facebook. “He hasn’t been convicted of anything and you guys bail on him.”