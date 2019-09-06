NC man watches tornado carry his house away during Dorian — from his doorbell camera

Emerald Isle man watched from doorbell cam as his house as tornado lifts house Jason Sawyer's doorbell camera captured a tornado spawned from Hurricane Dorian lifting his house off the foundation at the Boardwalk RV park in Emerald Isle, NC Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. Sawyer was watching from Raeford and were not hurt. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jason Sawyer's doorbell camera captured a tornado spawned from Hurricane Dorian lifting his house off the foundation at the Boardwalk RV park in Emerald Isle, NC Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. Sawyer was watching from Raeford and were not hurt.

Jason Sawyer’s doorbell camera captured the action in his North Carolina neighborhood on Thursday as Dorian thrashed the eastern seaboard — including the moment a tornado uprooted his home.

Sawyer was 130 miles away from Emerald Isle as the hurricane climbed north, spawning tornadoes before it ever left South Carolina.

But he was able to watch a twister lift his house from its foundation at the Boardwalk RV park.

Sawyer posted the video, captured by his Ring camera, on Facebook.

“Dern man! That’s Jim Cantore stuff right there! Glad y’all were out!” one friend replied to the post.

Jim Cantore — a television personality with a reputation for going to places with the worst weather conditions — was in fact spotted arriving in Wilmington before the storm hit.

Dorian made landfall in the Outer Banks on Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The eye of the Category 1 hurricane crossed Cape Hatteras around 8:30 a.m. Winds were reportedly 90 mph as it met land.

Emerald Isle, just shy of the Outer Banks, was one of many coastal towns under a mandatory evacuation order during Dorian. Those who stayed were subject to a curfew, which officials lifted Friday.