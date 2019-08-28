Methsicles? Dog intercepts drug shipment disguised as ice pops, Border Patrol says

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use.

A cooler filled with plastic bags of what seemed to be brightly colored ice pops didn’t slip past a Border Patrol dog Sunday at a California checkpoint, the agency says.

The dog alerted agents to an odor coming from a Toyota Corolla containing the cooler at the Blythe, California, checkpoint on Highway 78, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release says.

Agents searched the car and found 9.21 pounds of methamphetamine disguised as ice pops in the cooler, the release says. The drugs had a street value of $20,000-plus.

Agents arrested a 38-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, according to the release. One is a U.S. citizen and the other a legal permanent resident. The agency did not release their names.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW