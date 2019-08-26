Two East Carolina football players accused of breaking into car, suspended from team

Mugshots of Delvontae Harris and Juan Powell. Pitt County Jail.

Two East Carolina University football players have been suspended indefinitely from the team after they were accused of breaking into a car near the campus in Greenville, the Associated Press reports.

The players were identified by the AP as sophomore linebacker Delvontae Harris of Newnan, Georgia, and freshman cornerback Juan Powell of Atlanta.

Harris and Powell were arrested “after a report was made that two men were pulling on car door handles and breaking into cars” early Saturday, WCTI reported.

Police located the students in the area at about 3 a.m. and the pair “admitted to police they broke into one car,” according to 247sports.com. Powell is 18 and Harris is 20, the site reported.

Bond was set at $15,000 after the students were charged with breaking and entering a vehicle, WNCT reported. Harris and Powell are not accused of taking anything from the vehicle, the station said.

Harris is a criminal justice major while Powell has not yet declared a major, according to the team’s website.

East Carolina football Coach Mike Houston issued a statement to the media Sunday, saying the team “will have no association” with the two men until after their cases are resolved, WNCT said.

“Representing East Carolina University in a negative light is something that we take very seriously, and I am disappointed in the decisions and actions of a couple of our players,” said the statement, according to The Daily Reflector.

“They are suspended indefinitely. During this time we will continue to support them as they work through the legal process and the processes here on campus. ... Any long-term or permanent decisions will be made at the conclusion of these processes,” the Daily Reflector reported.

The Pirates are set to kick off the season at noon Saturday against N.C. State in Raleigh.