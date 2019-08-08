Dog with ‘strange behavior’ tests positive for meth after search of NC home, cops say

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use.

Deputies searching a North Carolina home were met with an “aggressive” dog — and drug test results may explain why.

It happened when officials were investigating Matthew Denton Pope, 27, who was found with drugs in his car, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release received Thursday by McClatchy newsgroup.

At Pope’s house, a dog was “exhibiting strange behavior,” the release said.

“Animal Control officers took custody of the canine and later determined the canine tested positive for methamphetamine,” Sampson County deputies say.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Also at the house was a cache of a dozen guns, including one that was “converted into a weapon of mass destruction,” officials say.

Deputies say they also found drugs and enough stolen items on Pope’s property to prompt them to do a second day of searching.

The search of the home came after Pope on Tuesday was stopped for a traffic violation, according to the Sampson County news release.

Several drugs were found in the car, and a stolen lawnmower was being towed, the release says.

Pope, who was arrested Tuesday, is facing 10 drug and weapons charges as well as two for possession of stolen goods, records show. He is scheduled to be in court Friday, officials say.