Multiple fatalities, 3 people in custody after shooting near El Paso mall, police say

Video shows police helping injured during El Paso shooting

Video shows police helping injured during a shooting in El Paso, TX. El Paso Police say multiple people were injured.
Video shows police helping injured during a shooting in El Paso, TX. El Paso Police say multiple people were injured.

Multiple fatalities have been reported and three suspects are in custody as a result of an active shooter situation in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall, Mayor Dee Margo said on CNN.

Police tweeted at 1:11 p.m. the scene was still active but El Paso Sgt. Enrique Castillo said police don’t believe there is an ongoing threat, CNN reported. Police said they were searching a “very large area” for “multiple shooters” and asked people to stay away from the area.

TV station KTSM reported that 18 people had been injured inside a Walmart.

Glendon Oakly, a witness to the shooting, said on CNN around 2:20 p.m. he had heard gunshots while inside a Foot Locker and the cage came down outside the store. He picked up multiple children as he fled the store, he said.

The incident occurred less than a week after three people, including two children, were killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival near San Jose, Calif.

This story will be updated as we get more information.

