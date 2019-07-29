‘Complete chaos’ erupts at Gilroy Garlic Festival as gunman opens fire, witnesses say

Raw video from Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting A shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival has been reported in California. At least 5 people are injured after a suspect in the mass shooting opened fire at Christmas Hill Park in CA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival has been reported in California. At least 5 people are injured after a suspect in the mass shooting opened fire at Christmas Hill Park in CA.

Attendees at the Gilroy Garlic Festival recounted scenes of panic, confusion and “complete chaos” when gunfire rang out at the Northern California event Sunday evening.

Several people were feared dead or injured after the shooting broke out as the annual food festival began to wind down. Witnesses reported that the shooting began near the stages as bands played.

Julissa Contreras said the gunman fired “three to four shots a second” into the crowd from a rifle, NBC News reported.

“It was just rapid firing,” Contreras said, according to the network. “I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn’t aiming at anyone specifically. It was just left to right, right to left. He definitely was prepared for what he was doing.”

Lex De La Herran said he heard multiple gunshots and saw smoke in the air after turning away from the festival stage, CNN reported.

“Initially I thought it was fireworks,” he said, according to the network. “People started screaming and running, I instinctively did the same. It was complete chaos.”

Shrapnel struck him in the head as he ran, De La Herran told CNN.

“I remember seeing a whole stampede of people running, jumping fences,” he said, according to the network. “Some man screamed, ‘Those are real!’ ”

The initial gunshots also sounded like firecrackers to Taylor Pellegrini, who was sitting near the food court, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“People were yelling ‘active shooter, active shooter,’ and some people tripped and stayed on the ground so bullets didn’t hit them,” Pellegrini said, according to the publication. “People were under tables and dropping their phones and whatever they had in their hands.”

Christian Swain, a member of one of the final bands to perform, told CNN he heard “about three pops” to the left of the stage about halfway into a song.

“All of a sudden, there was a whole volley of shots,” he said.

Band members ran and crawled beneath the stage until police arrived, he told the network. Police secured the area within five or six minutes, he said.