Suspects fall through ceiling trying to hide after drive-by shooting, SC cops say

Shavore Guinyard, left, and Shyheim Lippman were charged with attempted murder among other crimes, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Three South Carolina teenagers and a 23-year-old were arrested on multiple charges following a drive-by shooting after they were caught trying to hide from a SWAT team but fell through a ceiling, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Shyheim Lippman, 23, and 19-year-olds Shavore Guinyard, Latavish Ulmer Jr. and Derian James were taken into custody Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They were caught as investigators searched for the suspects in a Sunday drive-by shooting in which three people in a larger group sitting on a porch were shot, an incident report shows.

The men said they tried to take cover as a passing vehicle opened fire, but several were shot before they could hide, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators learned where one suspect might be Monday and left with the four in custody, according to the news release.

When law enforcement, including a SWAT team, knocked on the apartment door, there was no answer, but a “loud commotion” was heard from inside, the Sheriff’s Office said.

That turned out to be Ulmer and James falling through the ceiling as they attempted to hide in an attic, according to the release. The Sheriff’s Office said the four surrendered before SWAT was going to storm the apartment.

A stolen handgun was found hidden in a box of cereal during a search of the apartment, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The four were taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center, where Lippman and Guinyard were charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a stolen pistol, according to the news release. The Sheriff’s Office said they were denied bond on the attempted murder charges, but bail was set at $2,500 on the weapons charge.

Ulmer and James were charged with possession of a stolen pistol and malicious injury to personal property for damage to the apartment after falling through the attic, according to the release.

Their bond was set at $5,000 each for the combined charges, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Lippman and Ulmer were out on a $1,000 bond from a June arrest when they were charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol after a shooting at another apartment, according to the release.

In April, Lippman was charged with possession of a stolen pistol, and he was charged with failure to stop for a blue light in February, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

