‘Million dollar dog.’ Man says his shih tzu won him $1 million NC lottery prize

A North Carolina man who won $1 million playing the lottery says he has his dog to thank.

Moises Duarte, from Henderson, had just dropped the shih tzu off at his sister’s house in Durham on Saturday when he stopped at a convenience store on the way back and decided to buy a $10 Red Hot Million$ scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery said on Tuesday.

He took the ticket back to his truck and couldn’t believe it when he discovered he had won a $1 million prize, the lottery said.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw what I won,” Duarte said, according to the lottery. “I kept looking at it and looking at it.”

He said he never would’ve stopped at the convenience store in the first place if not for his dog, according to the lottery.

“He’s my million dollar dog,” he said.

Duarte is the first player to win a top prize in the scratch-off game, which launched earlier this month, the lottery said, and there are three $1 million prizes left.

He said he plans to use the prize to buy a house and a “purple Chevy truck,” according to the lottery.